GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sridevi-starrer Mom to Release in Russia

The film marked the 300th screen appearance for veteran actor Sridevi and will have the biggest release in Russia, a first for a Bollywood movie.

PTI

Updated:November 11, 2017, 9:57 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sridevi-starrer Mom to Release in Russia
A still from the film.
Mumbai: Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna starrer Mom will now release in Russia.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film follows a mother who avenges a crime committed against her step daughter.

The film will be titled Mama for its Russia release and will first be premiered at a popular film fest before its official release in the country.

The film marked the 300th screen appearance for veteran actor Sridevi and will have the biggest release in Russia, a first for a Bollywood movie.

Also starring Sajal Ali, Adnan Siddiqui and Abhimanyu Singh, the film opened to rave review in Indian cinemas on July 5.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Smog 2.0: Are you really concerned?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES