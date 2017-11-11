Sridevi-starrer Mom to Release in Russia
The film marked the 300th screen appearance for veteran actor Sridevi and will have the biggest release in Russia, a first for a Bollywood movie.
Mumbai: Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna starrer Mom will now release in Russia.
Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film follows a mother who avenges a crime committed against her step daughter.
The film will be titled Mama for its Russia release and will first be premiered at a popular film fest before its official release in the country.
Also starring Sajal Ali, Adnan Siddiqui and Abhimanyu Singh, the film opened to rave review in Indian cinemas on July 5.
