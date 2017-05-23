Sridevi To Dub in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi For MOM

Mumbai: Sridevi will be celebrating her 50 years in films and to mark the occasion the veteran actress has decided to dub her upcoming film MOM in four languages-Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

The movie, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna, marks Sridevi's 300th film.

"Sridevi has decided to dub the film in her voice in all the four languages. The actress, who started out as a child artiste, has been a part of movies in all the aforementioned languages for five decades now," a source close to the production unit said.

The 53-year-old star's filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor has decided to release the film on July 7, the same date her debut film released in 1967.

The movie has been directed by Ravi Udyawar. A R Rahman has given the music.