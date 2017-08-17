Sridevi to Farhan Akhtar: Bollywood Celebrities Wish Navroz Mubarak to Fans
Mumbai: On the occasion of the Parsi New Year (Navroz), a string of Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Farhan Akhtar took to social media on Thursday to wish the Parsi community a year full of love and happiness.
Here is what the celebrities had to say:
Sridevi: Wishing all a very happy Parsi New Year. Navroz.
Wishing all a very happy #ParsiNewYear. #Navroze.— SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) August 17, 2017
Anil Kapoor: Navroz Mubarak! Wish you all a very happy and fulfilling new year! Here's hoping it only gets better for you.
#NavrozMubarak! Wish you all a very happy & fulfilling new year! Here's hoping it only gets better for you :)— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 17, 2017
Farah Khan: Happy Navroz from me to the nicest people in the world. Parsis rock. Boman Irani, the Irani sisters and brother and the half Parsi Khan siblings.
Riteish Deshmukh: To all my Parsi friends- Happy New Year.
To all my Parsi friends- Happy New Year pic.twitter.com/ojrlUAOnFy— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2017
Sajid Khan: To all my friends and bretheren Navroz Mubarak.
Divya Khosla Kumar: Wishing all the Parsis across the globe a very Happy New Year! Sending loads of love and happiness across. Parsi New Year Navroz mubarak.
Diana Penty: Navroz mubarak fellow Parsi friends! May the new year bring you peace, prosperity and much love Parsi New Year.
Navroz Mubarak fellow Parsi friends! May the new year bring you peace, prosperity and much love 😊❤️ #ParsiNewYear— Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) August 17, 2017
Randeep Hooda: There's something special about these crazies. Navroz mubarak. Parsi New Year.
Farhan Akhtar: Navroz Mubarak all.
