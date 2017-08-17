Sridevi to Farhan Akhtar: Bollywood Celebrities Wish Navroz Mubarak to Fans

Wishing all a very happy #ParsiNewYear. #Navroze. — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) August 17, 2017

On the occasion of the Parsi New Year (Navroz), a string of Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Farhan Akhtar took to social media on Thursday to wish the Parsi community a year full of love and happiness.Here is what the celebrities had to say:Sridevi: Wishing all a very happy Parsi New Year. Navroz.Anil Kapoor: Navroz Mubarak! Wish you all a very happy and fulfilling new year! Here's hoping it only gets better for you.Farah Khan: Happy Navroz from me to the nicest people in the world. Parsis rock. Boman Irani, the Irani sisters and brother and the half Parsi Khan siblings.Riteish Deshmukh: To all my Parsi friends- Happy New Year.Sajid Khan: To all my friends and bretheren Navroz Mubarak.Divya Khosla Kumar: Wishing all the Parsis across the globe a very Happy New Year! Sending loads of love and happiness across. Parsi New Year Navroz mubarak.Diana Penty: Navroz mubarak fellow Parsi friends! May the new year bring you peace, prosperity and much love Parsi New Year.Randeep Hooda: There's something special about these crazies. Navroz mubarak. Parsi New Year.Farhan Akhtar: Navroz Mubarak all.