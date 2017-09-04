Sridevi to Riteish Deshmukh: Celebrities Wish Rishi Kapoor on His Birthday
Here is what Bollywood celebrities tweeted on Rishi Kapoor's birthday.:
Image: Yogen Shah
B-Town celebs wish 'versatile' actor Rishi Kapoor on 65th birthday
Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities like Sridevi, Rakesh Roshan, and Farah Khan among many others have wished "versatile" actor Rishi Kapoor on his 65th birthday on Monday.
Rishi received the National Film Award for his debut role as a child artist in his father Raj Kapoor's 1970 film Mera Naam Joker. He had his first lead role as an adult opposite Dimple Kapadia in 1973 with the film "Bobby".
He has featured in over ninety films and was last seen on screen in "Kapoor & Sons". The actor is now gearing up for his next 102 Not Out with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
Here is what they have tweeted:
Sridevi: Wishing Rishi Kapoor a very happy birthday. Many happy returns of the day Rishiji.
Riteish Deshmukh: There is no one more natural, more versatile than him. The Actor, the legend, the Rishi Kapoor - Happy Birthday Sir. Love you.
Rakesh Roshan: Chintu Happy Birthday! Happiness and peace.
Farah Khan: Happy birthday to the best lip syncer ever Rishi Kapoor. Our tribute to you. Love always.
Divya Khosla Kumar: Happy birthday to the heartthrob of millions after 'Bobby' (1973), Rishi ji, wishing you lots of love and happiness.
Neha Dhupia: Happy birthday Rishi Kapoor. May you always keep laughing and making the world laugh.
Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities like Sridevi, Rakesh Roshan, and Farah Khan among many others have wished "versatile" actor Rishi Kapoor on his 65th birthday on Monday.
Rishi received the National Film Award for his debut role as a child artist in his father Raj Kapoor's 1970 film Mera Naam Joker. He had his first lead role as an adult opposite Dimple Kapadia in 1973 with the film "Bobby".
He has featured in over ninety films and was last seen on screen in "Kapoor & Sons". The actor is now gearing up for his next 102 Not Out with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
Here is what they have tweeted:
Sridevi: Wishing Rishi Kapoor a very happy birthday. Many happy returns of the day Rishiji.
Wishing @chintskap a very happy birthday. Many happy returns of the day Rishiji.— SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) September 4, 2017
Riteish Deshmukh: There is no one more natural, more versatile than him. The Actor, the legend, the Rishi Kapoor - Happy Birthday Sir. Love you.
There is no one more natural, more versatile than him. The Actor, the legend, the @chintskap - Happy Birthday Sir. Love you pic.twitter.com/wgjZwpEylC— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 4, 2017
Rakesh Roshan: Chintu Happy Birthday! Happiness and peace.
Chintu Happy Birthday! Happiness & peace ✌️ @chintskap— Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) September 4, 2017
Farah Khan: Happy birthday to the best lip syncer ever Rishi Kapoor. Our tribute to you. Love always.
Happy birthday to the best lip syncer ever @chintskap .. our tribute to u.. lov always 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/Og57Zu7V3I— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) September 4, 2017
Divya Khosla Kumar: Happy birthday to the heartthrob of millions after 'Bobby' (1973), Rishi ji, wishing you lots of love and happiness.
Neha Dhupia: Happy birthday Rishi Kapoor. May you always keep laughing and making the world laugh.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Star India Wins IPL Media Rights for Rs 16,347.50 Crore
- Xiaomi Will Not Be Launching The Dual-Camera Xiaomi Mi 5X on September 5
- SRK Bids Suhana a Stylish Goodbye As She Leaves for School
- After Kangana Ranaut’s Allegations, Sussanne Comes to Hrithik's Rescue
- Kohli's Eyes Set on 2019 World Cup; 20-25 Players to Form Core Group