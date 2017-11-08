GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sridevi Wishes Kamal Haasan All The Best

The actors have teamed up in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. One of the best-remembered projects in Hindi is Sadma.

IANS

Updated:November 8, 2017, 1:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sridevi Wishes Kamal Haasan All The Best
(Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Mumbai: Actress Sridevi, who has worked with Kamal Haasan in over 20 films, on Tuesday wished him well for his "new ventures" on his 63rd birthday.

Asked what she'd like to wish for Kamal, Sridevi told IANS over the phone from Mumbai: "He's a great actor, everyone knows about it. I wish him all the best - whatever his new ventures. And well, till he told me, I never realized I did 24 films with him. It was great working with him."

The actors have teamed up in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films. One of the best-remembered projects in Hindi is Sadma.

Sridevi was wary of commenting on Kamal's decision to take the plunge into politics.

On his birthday, Kamal announced the launch of a new app, which marks a step towards his political debut. He hinted he will launch a party in January 2018.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Life After Demonetisation: Tales From Industrial Towns

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES