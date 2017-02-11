After 25 years of knowing each other, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have finally managed to get themselves clicked together recently at entrepreneur Ajay Bijli's birthday bash. Both the actors were in Dubai for the party and managed to catch up with one another.

SRK tweeted a picture with Aamir and captioned it as,"Known each other for 25 years and this is the first picture we have taken together of ourselves. Was a fun night."

Known each other for 25 years and this is the first picture we have taken together of ourselves. Was a fun night. pic.twitter.com/7aYKOFll1a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 10, 2017

Interestingly, SRK and Aamir have never said to be closer friends. The professional rivals have indulged in public jibes and have given cold shoulder to one another on various occasions. However, both are now good friends with Salman Khan and even share a common friend's circle.

So does that mean with age, the rivalry between the two is turning into friendship? Well, looking at how both the actors have been supportive of each other in recent past, it looks possible. This first photo of the two big Khans is certainly a treat for their fans.