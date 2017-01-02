SRK, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra: Celebrities Wish Happy New Year To Fans
Taking to Twitter, the stars also gave some advices to make 2017 a better year.
Mumbai: With the hope that 2017 will be prosperous and peaceful, several Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra wished their fans a very happy new year.
Bachchan wrote, "New Year wishes for happiness always in 2017 !! Love to all."
T 1549 -It isn’t only a new year; it is a new chance for everyone to restart! SARKAR wishes you a Happy New Year! #HAPPYNEWYEAR @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/QQTcLARoIA
— Amitabh Bachchan FC (@Thekkapoor) January 1, 2017
"What ever it is you stopped from doing last yr. Do it in 2017. Love, Family, Job whatever. If it scares you do it more & you will b happier. HNY 2 all," Shah Rukh tweeted.
Wot ever it is u stopped from doing last yr.Do it in 2017. Love, Family, Job wotever.If it scares u do it more & u will b happier. HNY 2 all
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2016
Johar wrote, "You're ego should be flexible...Your self respect intact...The only advice I have to offer for 2017! Make it count without a discount...."
You're ego should be flexible...your self respect intact...the only advice I have to offer for 2017! Make it count without a discount....❤️
— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 31, 2016
"I LOVE you guys! Happy New Year and see you in the new year!" Deepika tweeted.
I LOVE you guys!
Happy New Year and see you in the new year! https://t.co/QJ3rtC4nUh
— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) December 31, 2016
Akshay wrote, "Here's wishing you all a fruitful and Jolly New Year!"
Here's wishing you all a fruitful and Jolly New Year! :) #GoPagal tonight...and stay tuned for Jolly's pagalpanti on Jan 4 at 11 am pic.twitter.com/ZnQPJRCu0V
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 31, 2016
Priyanka, who had an amazing 2016, said the best is yet to come. "The best is yet to come. #HappyNewYear BEACHES! #BeBaywatch," she tweeted.
The best is yet to come. #HappyNewYear BEACHES! #BeBaywatch pic.twitter.com/vmkRwRMaU4
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 31, 2016
Anushka Sharma tweeted,"Happy 2017 you guys !"
Happy 2017 you guys ! 😘. Sorry about the no sound in the last tweet 😂#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/40n6rsGojM
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 1, 2017
"This is the beginning of anything you want ! Happy new year everyone love n respect, cheers #2017," Sidharth Malhotra said.
This is the beginning of anything you want ! Happy new year everyone love n respect,cheers #2017
— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) January 1, 2017
Sushant Singh Rajput tweeted, "They say we are the stories that we tell ourselves. Well if that is what it is, let's make #2017 one of the highlights of it. #HAPPYNEWYEAR".
They say we are the stories that we tell ourselves.
Well if that is what it is,
let's make #2017 one of the highlights of it.#HAPPYNEWYEAR
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) December 31, 2016
Ranveer wrote, "Happy New Year, lovers and friends! May it be the #BestYearEver ! Be Blessed & Prosper. Love & Light to all".
Happy New Year, lovers and friends!
May it be the #BestYearEver !
Be Blessed & Prosper 🙏🏼
Love & Light to all ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/053ZmNEmwI
— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 1, 2017
