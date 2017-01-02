»
3-min read

SRK, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra: Celebrities Wish Happy New Year To Fans

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 2, 2017, 7:38 AM IST | Updated: Yesterday
Taking to Twitter, the stars also gave some advices to make 2017 a better year.

Mumbai: With the hope that 2017 will be prosperous and peaceful, several Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra wished their fans a very happy new year.

Bachchan wrote, "New Year wishes for happiness always in 2017 !! Love to all."

"What ever it is you stopped from doing last yr. Do it in 2017. Love, Family, Job whatever. If it scares you do it more & you will b happier. HNY 2 all," Shah Rukh tweeted.

Johar wrote, "You're ego should be flexible...Your self respect intact...The only advice I have to offer for 2017! Make it count without a discount...."

"I LOVE you guys! Happy New Year and see you in the new year!" Deepika tweeted.

Akshay wrote, "Here's wishing you all a fruitful and Jolly New Year!"

Priyanka, who had an amazing 2016, said the best is yet to come. "The best is yet to come. #HappyNewYear BEACHES! #BeBaywatch," she tweeted.

Anushka Sharma tweeted,"Happy 2017 you guys !"

"This is the beginning of anything you want ! Happy new year everyone love n respect, cheers #2017," Sidharth Malhotra said.

Sushant Singh Rajput tweeted, "They say we are the stories that we tell ourselves. Well if that is what it is, let's make #2017 one of the highlights of it. #HAPPYNEWYEAR".

Ranveer wrote, "Happy New Year, lovers and friends! May it be the #BestYearEver ! Be Blessed & Prosper. Love & Light to all".

