SRK Bids Suhana a Stylish Goodbye As She Leaves for School
Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram
It's back to school time for Shah Rukh Khan's daughter dearest Suhana Khan, and before she leaves for the school abroad, the actor made sure to have one last picture with her. Suhana, who was in India for her summer term-break, is going back to her routine and on the 'sad occasion', SRK took to Instagram to share a perfect father-daughter picture with his fans.
The actor wrote, "When the lil one goes back to school & is not around to tell u, u use too many filters!"
Well, the picture is oozing swag and Suhana is looking no less than a diva with those expressions. The casual-chic avatar of Miss Khan, certainly give out model-like vibes and with SRK by her side, the frame just doubles its charm.
Recently, in an interview with a leading daily when SRK was asked if Suhana is interested in acting, the actor replied, "Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple — you need to complete your education before doing anything. That’s the only thing I have told my children.
On the work front, SRK is currently busy with Anand L Rai's film which will see him essay the role of a dwarf.
