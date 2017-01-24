SRK Feels He's Too Old for Romantic Films

Mumbai: He is known as Bollywood's 'King of Romance', but superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he is too old for a romantic film now.

The 51-year-old actor also feels the whole language of romance in Bollywood has changed, and that he is yet to get a hang of it.

"Romance has to have a little formality. Whether it's 'tehzeeb', going down on your knees, whether it is saying couplets in praise of a girl... I am from that school, I still believe in it," Shah Rukh told select media here during his train journey from Mumbai to Delhi.

He undertook the journey to promote his forthcoming film "Raees", releasing on Friday.

Shah Rukh, who has been part of films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., added: "I think romance has to be formal. 'Aur phir kya kar rahi hai (What are you doing) ?' It can't work like that, even if there is equality," he said.

Asked about his famous dialogue -- "Pyaar dosti hai (love is friendship)" from "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", SRK said: "It must be I am sure... For those (for whom) it works. I don't believe in everything that I do. My daughter calls me bro. I want to ask her, and everyone, do they say it to other boys also? I am not saying it's wrong... It's really cool."

Shah Rukh added: "Romance requires a little bit of formality, space, enjoyment...All the connotations of romance need time and formality."

The actor says that "somebody will find the language".

"I think I am too old for a romantic film now, of that genre. May be the youngsters will have to find language which has formality, but is still of today," said the actor, who showcased a romantic streak in "Jab Tak Hai Jaan".

He says his project with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali with actress Anushka Sharma might decode the new language of romance with a touch of formality.

SRK said: "May be in Imtiaz's film, it might be there because I am playing kind of my age, 40s. The lady of course, Anushka is younger than me."

The actor believes it is Imtiaz whose modern thinking and different take on romance, will lend the film a new angle.

"I think it could be a mix, I am not too sure. But youngsters should do films with the ease, formality and the language still being new."