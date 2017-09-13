GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

SRK-Gauri Khan's Latest Post Bring Back Nostalgia of Yesteryears

While scrolling through Gauri Khan’s Instagram account, here are few adorable personal pictures that one cannot miss to admire:

Contributor Content

Updated:September 13, 2017, 9:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SRK-Gauri Khan's Latest Post Bring Back Nostalgia of Yesteryears
Image; Gauri Khan/Instagram
Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh is the first name to pop up when it comes to a powerful couple’s loyalty and romance. The duo has seen SRK’s days of struggle as well as glorious times together. Gauri Khan has always been synonymous to King Khan’s sturdy support. In the past few years, Gauri Khan has created a niche for herself and is known as a Designer than just a star-wife.

The businesswoman owns her line of interiors and furniture and shares snippets of her life actively on Social Media, latest being an adorable picture of her with Shah Rukh Khan and a cute little furry which she captioned “Struggling to Refresh this ancient photo ...Cropped #beauty plus #filters #retouch”

Credit: @Gauri Khan

Not just this pic, Gauri has been in love with the couple’s young days:

Credit: @Gauri Khan

While scrolling through Gauri Khan’s Insta account, here are few adorable personal pictures that one cannot miss to admire:

Credit: @Gauri Khan

Credit: @Gauri Khan

The mother of three had been low key until a decade back, however with time she has carved her Brand Gauri Khan Designs. "I have always had an inclination towards design. Luxury and style have been key elements in all my projects. At the moment, I am concentrating on expanding operations of my design studio." Gauri said about her designs in a recent interview. And her designs are indeed bespoke – Opulence Redefined!

Not just an interior designer, the creative Gauri Khan had collaborated with ace couturier Satya Paul to mark the latter’s 30th Brand Anniversary besides engaged in many brand endorsements in her kitty.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Slain Martyr's Wife Swati Mahadik Joins Army As Lieutenant

Watch: Slain Martyr's Wife Swati Mahadik Joins Army As Lieutenant

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES