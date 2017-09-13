SRK-Gauri Khan's Latest Post Bring Back Nostalgia of Yesteryears
While scrolling through Gauri Khan’s Instagram account, here are few adorable personal pictures that one cannot miss to admire:
Image; Gauri Khan/Instagram
Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh is the first name to pop up when it comes to a powerful couple’s loyalty and romance. The duo has seen SRK’s days of struggle as well as glorious times together. Gauri Khan has always been synonymous to King Khan’s sturdy support. In the past few years, Gauri Khan has created a niche for herself and is known as a Designer than just a star-wife.
The businesswoman owns her line of interiors and furniture and shares snippets of her life actively on Social Media, latest being an adorable picture of her with Shah Rukh Khan and a cute little furry which she captioned “Struggling to Refresh this ancient photo ...Cropped #beauty plus #filters #retouch”
Credit: @Gauri Khan
Not just this pic, Gauri has been in love with the couple’s young days:
Credit: @Gauri Khan
While scrolling through Gauri Khan’s Insta account, here are few adorable personal pictures that one cannot miss to admire:
Credit: @Gauri Khan
Credit: @Gauri Khan
The mother of three had been low key until a decade back, however with time she has carved her Brand Gauri Khan Designs. "I have always had an inclination towards design. Luxury and style have been key elements in all my projects. At the moment, I am concentrating on expanding operations of my design studio." Gauri said about her designs in a recent interview. And her designs are indeed bespoke – Opulence Redefined!
Not just an interior designer, the creative Gauri Khan had collaborated with ace couturier Satya Paul to mark the latter’s 30th Brand Anniversary besides engaged in many brand endorsements in her kitty.
The businesswoman owns her line of interiors and furniture and shares snippets of her life actively on Social Media, latest being an adorable picture of her with Shah Rukh Khan and a cute little furry which she captioned “Struggling to Refresh this ancient photo ...Cropped #beauty plus #filters #retouch”
Credit: @Gauri Khan
Not just this pic, Gauri has been in love with the couple’s young days:
Credit: @Gauri Khan
While scrolling through Gauri Khan’s Insta account, here are few adorable personal pictures that one cannot miss to admire:
Credit: @Gauri Khan
Credit: @Gauri Khan
The mother of three had been low key until a decade back, however with time she has carved her Brand Gauri Khan Designs. "I have always had an inclination towards design. Luxury and style have been key elements in all my projects. At the moment, I am concentrating on expanding operations of my design studio." Gauri said about her designs in a recent interview. And her designs are indeed bespoke – Opulence Redefined!
Not just an interior designer, the creative Gauri Khan had collaborated with ace couturier Satya Paul to mark the latter’s 30th Brand Anniversary besides engaged in many brand endorsements in her kitty.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: How is it Different From iPhone 7 And 7 Plus?
- Official: Tata Nexon Arrives at Dealerships, Launch on September 21
- Champions League: Neymar and Mbappe score as PSG Thrash Hapless Celtic
- Poster Boys Movie Review: An Assault on the Senses
- Logan Lucky Review: The Film Sets the Pace for a Fun & Explosive Ride