SRK, Karan Johar to Host 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017

Mumbai: With their witty one-liners and charm, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar will add spunk to the 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017 as co-hosts of the event, which recognises and honours the best talent in Hindi cinema.

The awards ceremony will be held on January 14, 2017 at the NSCI Dome in Worli here, it was announced on Friday at a press conference attended by Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillai, Karan and actress Alia Bhatt. The Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi actress will also be one of the star performers of the night.

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani said via a video message at the event: "I'm delighted that Filmfare and Jio has partnered with each other. Our partnership is truly a winning combination. Powered by Jio, the Filmfare Awards - current and past - will be showcased to our audiences in a variety of unique ways across our platforms."

This time, a new digital segment, the JIO Filmfare Short Film Awards has also been launched. The winners of this segment will be felicitated at the event.

Karan, who will be on the short film jury, spoke about the virtues of the digital medium, and said: "As a filmmaker, the transition from celluloid to digital has been sometimes an emotional one because we grew up on celluloid and definitely every frame that is painted on celluloid is special to me, but digital is the order of the day."