SRK, Karan Johar Urge Fans to Say 'No' To Spoilers

When you give out a spoiler, you become one! #SayNoToSpoilers and watch #IttefaqThisFriday pic.twitter.com/EJQ0Ax2FGL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2017

: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar, who have co-produced the forthcoming thriller film Ittefaq, on Monday urged their fans to avoid sharing any spoilers about the movie."This disease named ‘spoilers' is not new. It's very old and very irritating. How would you feel if someone told you, ‘Why Kattappa killed Baahubali' even when you have not seen the film's second part. Or how would you feel if someone tells you the suspense of ‘Gone Girl'? I know you won't like this," Shah Rukh said in a video posted on Twitter."Please don't spoil your movie watching experience. In our industry, we make films with love and hard work. Please say no to spoilers," he added.Karan also took to the micro-blogging site and said: "I want to make it very clear that I don't spill any spoilers, I just spill secrets on my show Koffee With Karan - Who's dating who? Who's hating who? Who's doing what? Who's doing who? That's exactly what I talk about."But I have never revealed spoilers. As a person who loves cinema, I think protecting the spoilers of a film is very essential. That's what I want you to do. Don't reveal any spoilers. It affects the whole viewing pleasure and pleasure is what we all do in this business."Ittefaq, backed by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainments and Karan's Dharma Productions banner, features Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna in the lead.The film is slated for release on Friday.