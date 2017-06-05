SRK Loses His Cool As Egyptian Comedian Ramez Galal Plays a Prank

Shah Rukh Khan is known for being a sport when it comes to staged pranks and roasts. The actor is usually equipped with witty comebacks especially when he feels uncomfortable in a situation. However, the actor recently lost his cool and stormed off during the live shoot of an Egyptian show. Khan was left fuming when Egyptian comedian and the host of Ramez Underground, Ramez Galal, pranked him on his show, in the middle of a dessert.

Ramez Underground is a reality TV show where many celebrities have been pranked before and Khan was their latest guest. The clips of the show have been doing rounds on the social media, where Khan is seen stuck in quicksand with a popular TV presenter, as Ramez dressed as a giant reptile makes his way towards the two. Scared out of their wits, the moment Ramez reveals himself, SRK is seen shouting at him for pulling off a 'distasteful' prank.

Seeing an angered Khan, Ramez apologises but the actor refuses to accept his apology. Khan is next seen yelling at the anchor. “Did you call me all the way from India for this?” Khan asks. Even though the visibly worried host can be seen expressing his love him, it doesn't help him much.

Going by the video with a smiling Khan that the anchor posted, it was clear that things were normal.

Was it a staged prank where SRK was told to get angry or did SRK came up with his own cross-game to scare the host? It is difficult to judge just by taking a look at the videos.

Ramez has previously pranked many international celebrities including Paris Hilton and Antonio Banderas. Paris even sued the show for staging a fake plane crash. It was later found out by TMZ that Paris was actually on it and was faking her reaction with the entire time.