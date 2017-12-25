Trust Bollywood celebrities to celebrate festivals with sheer aplomb and they'll never disappoint. On Christmas Eve, both Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan hosted separate dinners for their loved ones. While Karan's party was a star-studded Christmas bash, Saif's dinner was a family affair with only close family members in attendance.Shah Rukh Khan arrived with son AbRam to celebrate the festival.Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, who attended Bunty Walia's birthday party with Ranbir Kapoor before attending the bash, arrived together.Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Arora sisters Amrita and Malaika were in attendance too.Chunky Pandey was present with his wife and daughter Ananya Pandey.Lisa Haydon, who created waves with her platinum blonde hair, arrived with husband Dino Lalvani.Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to make Taimur's second Christmas a family affair.Karisma Kapoor attended the dinner with alleged boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal while Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu arrived together.Saif's son and daughter Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan were also snapped.(All images: Yogen Shah)