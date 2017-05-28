SRK Thanks Fans for Their Unconditional Love For Son AbRam

Mumbai: As his younger son AbRam turned four on Saturday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude to his fans for sharing their love and wishes for the little one.

Shah Rukh posted an emotional message on Twitter.

"I felt that only parents know how to love their child… The overwhelming messages for AbRam make me realise you all love him so much too. Grateful," the actor posted.

AbRam is the youngest of Shah Rukh's three children. He has son Aryan and daughter Suhana with wife Gauri.

Back in July 2013, the actor had confirmed the news of the birth of his surrogate son AbRam.

Often on social media, Shah Rukh keeps sharing adorable photographs of the toddler, much to the delight of fans. Even during the recently concluded Indian Premier League, AbRam became the cynosure of all eyes as he shared the frame several times with his daddy dearest.

Shah Rukh, a doting father, makes sure he takes AbRam along wherever he can. Shutterbugs caught him taking his son even during a visit to the dentist.

As far as his work is concerned, Shah Rukh is busy working in a movie by Aanand L Rai, and caught up with the shoot in the heat.