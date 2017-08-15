SRK to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood Celebrities Wish Happy Independence Day on Twitter

Happy Independence Day to all of us. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 14, 2017

Happy Independence Day to one and all https://t.co/mR9ajDkpnB — Team Priyanka Chopra (@TeamPriyanka) August 15, 2017

Today I would like to thank our armed forces for retaining our independence and never letting us feel the price that they pay for it. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 15, 2017

Let us make our Independence count as an example of democracy. To Indians all over. Happy Independence Day. — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) August 15, 2017

Wish you all a very very Happy Independace day.Jai Hind. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) August 15, 2017

As I wished Mom, she said: "Was a twenty year old girl when I woke up to freedom, seventy years ago. What a feeling!"#HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/p60kYDEGjb — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 15, 2017

Let's not limit the resolution to New Years when it's our Independence Day which needs one. Take up a cause for #India #HappyIndependenceDay — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 15, 2017

Freedom in the mind,faith in the words,pride in our souls,let's salute our nation on her Independence Day. #happyindependenceday #jaihind — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) August 15, 2017

Freedom in the mind,

Faith in the words,

Pride in our souls,

Let us salute the nation on this auspicious day. #HappyIndependanceDay — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) August 15, 2017

Warriors are not born, they are made in the INDIAN ARMY! A big salute to all the soldiers out there! #JaiHind #HappyIndependanceDay pic.twitter.com/zDakNd9rz4 — Sooraj Pancholi (@soorajpancholi9) August 15, 2017

As the nation celebrates its 70th Independence Day, B-Town too shared its wishes to mark the occasion. From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, from Priyanka Chopra to Madhur Bhandarkar -- all took to their respective social media to express their pride in being an Indian, and wished their friends, fans and followers a Happy Independence Day on Tuesday.Here's what B-Town celebrities tweeted:Amitabh Bachchan: Jai Hind! Independence Day.Shah Rukh Khan: Happy Independence Day to all of us.Priyanka Chopra: Independence Day vibes. My heart belongs to India. Happy Independence Day India. Jai Hind.Madhur Bhandarkar: May this Independence Day Fills your life with lots of happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Independence Day. Vande Mataram.Ajay Devgn: Today I would like to thank our armed forces for retaining our independence and never letting us feel the price that they pay for it.Kajol: Let us make our Independence count as an example of democracy. To Indians all over. Happy Independence Day.R. Madhavan: Wish you all a very very Happy Independence day. Jai Hind.Boman Irani: As I wished Mom, she said: 'Was a twenty year old girl when I woke up to freedom, seventy years ago. What a feeling!' Happy Independence Day.Kirron Kher: Happy Independence Day.Taapsee Pannu: Let's not limit the resolution to New Years when it's our Independence Day which needs one. Take up a cause for India. Happy Independence Day.Arjun Rampal: Freedom in the mind,faith in the words,pride in our souls,let's salute our nation on her Independence Day. Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind.Tamannaah Bhatia: Freedom in the mind, Faith in the words, Pride in our souls, Let us salute the nation on this auspicious day. Happy Independence Day.Sooraj Pancholi: Warriors are not born, they are made in the Indian army! A big salute to all the soldiers out there! Jai Hind. Happy Independence Day.Baba Sehgal: Happy Independence Day India.