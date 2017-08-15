SRK to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood Celebrities Wish Happy Independence Day on Twitter
Here's what B-Town celebrities tweeted:
Amitabh Bachchan: Jai Hind! Independence Day.
Shah Rukh Khan: Happy Independence Day to all of us.
Priyanka Chopra: Independence Day vibes. My heart belongs to India. Happy Independence Day India. Jai Hind.
Madhur Bhandarkar: May this Independence Day Fills yo
Ajay Devgn: Today I would like to thank our armed forces for retaining our independence and never letting us feel the price that they pay for it.
Kajol: Let us make our Independence count as an example of democracy. To Indians all over. Happy Independence Day.
R. Madhavan: Wish you all a very very Happy Independence day. Jai Hind.
Boman Irani: As I wished Mom, she said: 'Was a twenty year old girl when I woke up to freedom, seventy years ago. What a feeling!' Happy Independence Day.
Kirron Kher: Happy Independence Day.
Taapsee Pannu: Let's not limit the resolution to New Years when it's our Independence Day which needs one. Take up a cause for India. Happy Independence Day.
Arjun Rampal: Freedom in the mind,faith in the words,pride in our souls,let's salute our nation on her Independence Day. Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind.
Tamannaah Bhatia: Freedom in the mind, Faith in the words, Pride in our souls, Let us salute the nation on this auspicious day. Happy Independence Day.
Sooraj Pancholi: Warriors are not born, they are made in the Indian army! A big salute to all the soldiers out there! Jai Hind. Happy Independence Day.
Baba Sehgal: Happy Independence Day India.
