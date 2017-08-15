GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
3-min read

SRK to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood Celebrities Wish Happy Independence Day on Twitter

B-Town wishes Happy Independence Day on Twitter.

IANS

Updated:August 15, 2017, 2:55 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SRK to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood Celebrities Wish Happy Independence Day on Twitter
B-Town wishes Happy Independence Day on Twitter.
Mumbai: As the nation celebrates its 70th Independence Day, B-Town too shared its wishes to mark the occasion. From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, from Priyanka Chopra to Madhur Bhandarkar -- all took to their respective social media to express their pride in being an Indian, and wished their friends, fans and followers a Happy Independence Day on Tuesday.

Here's what B-Town celebrities tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: Jai Hind! Independence Day.




Shah Rukh Khan: Happy Independence Day to all of us.




Priyanka Chopra: Independence Day vibes. My heart belongs to India. Happy Independence Day India. Jai Hind.



Madhur Bhandarkar: May this Independence Day Fills yo
ur life with lots of happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Independence Day. Vande Mataram.


Ajay Devgn: Today I would like to thank our armed forces for retaining our independence and never letting us feel the price that they pay for it.




Kajol: Let us make our Independence count as an example of democracy. To Indians all over. Happy Independence Day.



R. Madhavan: Wish you all a very very Happy Independence day. Jai Hind.



Boman Irani: As I wished Mom, she said: 'Was a twenty year old girl when I woke up to freedom, seventy years ago. What a feeling!' Happy Independence Day.




Kirron Kher: Happy Independence Day.



Taapsee Pannu: Let's not limit the resolution to New Years when it's our Independence Day which needs one. Take up a cause for India. Happy Independence Day.



Arjun Rampal: Freedom in the mind,faith in the words,pride in our souls,let's salute our nation on her Independence Day. Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind.



Tamannaah Bhatia: Freedom in the mind, Faith in the words, Pride in our souls, Let us salute the nation on this auspicious day. Happy Independence Day.



Sooraj Pancholi: Warriors are not born, they are made in the Indian army! A big salute to all the soldiers out there! Jai Hind. Happy Independence Day.




Baba Sehgal: Happy Independence Day India.




Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

India's Frontier Villages | #FrontierVillages

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.