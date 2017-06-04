SRK Urges Fans to Watch Manisha Koirala's Dear Maya
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has praised his Dil Se co-star Manisha Koirala, calling her beautiful in more ways than anyone can imagine, and requested people to go watch her latest film "Dear Maya".
The 51-year-old on Saturday wished Manisha good luck for her film "Dear Maya", directed by debutante Sunaina Bhatnagar.
"My friend Manisha Koirala's new film 'Dear Maya' is out today. She is so beautiful in more ways than anyone can imagine... Do go and see her film please," Shah Rukh tweeted.
My friend @mkoirala new film Dear Maya is out today. She is so beautiful in more ways than anyone can imagine…do go and see her film please.
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 3, 2017
Dear Maya, which released on Friday, tells the story about a middle-aged lady named Maya Devi, who leaves her home in search of love.
Shah Rukh is currently busy with filmmaker Aanand L. Rai's upcoming film, where he is reportedly playing a dwarf. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Big B Walks Down The Memory On His Wedding Anniversary With Jaya
- Jim Sarbh to Rasika Dugal: Offbeat Actors To Look Out For in 2017
- PCB Chief Shaharyar Sounds War Bugle Ahead of India-Pakistan Clash
- Ariana Grande Visits Manchester Attack Victims Before Benefit Concert
- Ola and Sehwag Join Hands to Tackle Traffic Congestion with #FarakPadtaHai