1-min read

Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Charms His Way Through a Carefree Dance Performance For Aryan, Suhana

Just a day after the children's day, the actor took to Instagram and decided to drop a small video of his youngest son AbRam.

News18.com

Updated:November 16, 2017, 12:02 PM IST
It's that day of the week when mid-week blues take over and most things at work stop making sense. But thanks to Shah Rukh Khan, here's a little something to get you through the week.

Just a day after the children's day, the actor took to Instagram and decided to drop a small video of his youngest son AbRam. And just when you thought AbRam can't get any cuter, the little munchkin decided to impress one and all with his adorable dancing skills.

In the video, a cheerful AbRam can be seen dancing carefree for his elder siblings Suhana and Aryan.

"A madly happily childly dance for Aryan & Suhana by lil AbRam on this day for children," wrote Shah Rukh alongside the video.




Shah Rukh, in fact, spent children's day with over hundred kids and later took to Twitter to share some fun moments from the meet and greet. "Over a hundred beautiful souls from the Spark a Change Foundation dropped in to visit me on set! Best #ChildrensDay ever..." he wrote.




Sharing another photo from the cake cutting ceremony, the actor wrote, "Had my cake and ate it too... #ChildrensDay"





He also shared another video wherein the actor was grooving to his popular track 'Tukur tukur' with the kids. He captioned the video as, "Reliving my childhood this #ChildrensDay ! The babies taught me a step or two..."





