With new and creative stuff lingering on the internet, what has really grabbed everyone’s attention is the spurt in the hilarious internet characters. These characters make people laugh out wholeheartedly, courtesy freshly brewed content which has given a brand new dimension to the internet. We have compiled a list of seven such viral internet characters that have become a rage.

Pammi Aunty

Ssumier Pasricha - who is popularly known as everyone's beloved Pammi Aunty - came up with this character with unique mannerisms when his nephew urged him to join Snapchat. Soon he started uploading videos impersonating himself as Pammi Aunty - someone who loves to gossip and complain about almost everything to her friends over the phone. The character stands due to her distinct appearance which includes applying face pack, wearing the loud pink goggles and her hair wrapped in a towel with rollers on it along with the typical mannerisms of a Punjabi aunty that would remind us of aunties who are more eager to divulge details about our private lives than we are.

Shopkeeper, Chutki and Suyash

Well, who doesn't know Chutki, her boyfriend Suyash and of course the quirky shopkeeper? Gaurav Gera plays all these three characters with ease and ensures that all of them are as different as chalk and cheese. Though he started making these videos back in 2010, they were not that successful owing to the slow penetration of internet in India but he restarted making them in 2015 and are almost a rage now. The video shows interactions between two characters with Chutki being the most featured one. The videos are short yet hilarious.

Bhuvan Bam, Behencho Das Chatriwala, Masterji, Sameer Fudi

Image:Twitter/Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bam became an internet sensation after he started uploading the video series ‘BB ki vines’. He plays numerous characters in these videos which includes Bhuvan Bam (himself) who appears in all videos, his friend Behencho Das Chatriwala whose trademark dialogue is "Behen***'', his teacher Masterji, his father, his mother, cousin Sameer Fudi who has got pronunciation problems, his dad's friend Mr Hola and his neighbour Mr Verma. All these characters manage to tickle your funny bone owing to his great sense of humour.

Vicky Malhotra

Vicky or as he is widely known as The struggling actor Vicky. Stand-up comedian Varun Thakur started posting videos on Snapchat by using the Faceswap feature and by mimicking the spoilt brat and struggling actor Vicky Malhotra. He is a chauvinist who is always dressed in his trademark Ed Hardy jacket and is someone who doesn't know what to talk and when to talk. The videos portray his interactions with others and is also a sneak peak into his struggling days as an actor.

Make-up Didi, Kanchan and Komal

Good riddance. This abomination called shagz is planning a Euro trip. Can't wait to get rid of her. #shagz#shagun#shaggerz#shagzdi#shagunDi#vwiz#babez#kewlz#cyutez#galz#gakz4ewa#kyutegalz#Qt##europe#eurotrip2017#ghamoriyaan A post shared by Mallika Dua (@mallikadua) on May 8, 2017 at 9:25am PDT

The talented comedian Mallika Dua started impersonating various characters like makeup didi, Kanchan, Shashi, Komal and Khushboo. Her acts are on point whether it is Make-up didi who fails miserably in doing her clients’ makeup and often leaves them ranting about how dissatisfied they are with their make-up. Other characters include the soft-spoken Komal, her boyfriend Shashi, Komal's younger sister Khushboo who is fed up of her sister and often plans to avenge herself or the smart and cunning Kanchan who always advises as well as encourages Khushboo to go ahead with her plan to trouble her sister Komal.

Critic Roshan

Image: Tiwtter/ Critic Roshan

YouTube channel Screen Patti came out with the hilarious Critic Roshan who reviews Bollywood movies by imitating Hrithik Roshan. The videos posted are thoroughly enjoyable due to its rich content filled with right wit and humour. His takes on movies are hilarious and he doesn't even spare his own movies. His most iconic dialogue is ''Harami Rampal" and it makes you crack up every time he says it in his unique style.