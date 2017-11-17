Star Trek: Discovery Airs First Gay Kiss in Franchise's History

After introducing Anthony Rapp's Lt. Stamets as the first-ever openly gay character in the 50-year history of the "Star Trek" franchise, the makers have taken another bold move to feature a same-sex kiss in the most recent episode.In an episode titled "Into the Forest I Go", Rapp was shown kissing another male character Hugh Culber, played by openly gay actor Wilson Cruz in the TV series form of franchise Star Trek, titled Star Trek: Discovery, reports aceshowbiz.com.Director Q. Allan Brocka took to his Twitter account to share the video of the scene."Out gay men kissing on 'Star Trek'. You boldly go Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp ," he captioned the 10-second clip.Following the episode, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement over the history-making scene.