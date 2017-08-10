Star Wars: The Last Jedi New Photos Explain What's In Store For the Fans

The new photos from Star Wars: The Last Jedi are here and they are surely going to pique your excitement for the eighth chapter of the cult franchise.The photos give a sneak-peek into the story of John Boyega’s Finn, now a star in the Resistance, who embarks on a glamorous mission to the casino city Canto Bight alongside Star Wars newcomer Kelly Marie Tran, who plays Rose Tico, a Resistance mechanic. Rest photos see Luke Skywalker, Rey, and Carrie Fisher's last appearance as Princess Leia. Kylo Ren is also up to something big and destructive in The Last Jedi . The series of photos also feature new creatures of Ahch-To, alien-nus- The Caretakers of Ahch-To; The Praetorian Guard- Modeled on the Emperor's ceremonial watchmen from Return of the Jedi, these crimson-armored bodyguards are more like samurai.The Last Jedi will bring us what's left-of-his-face with Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis,) who stands as Kylo Ren's master and manipulator from the dark side of the Force.The first teaser of the upcoming film was released a few months back where the events picked up from where they were last in 2015's The Force Awakens. The Last Jedi will see Ray as she reaches to Luke and sees the force (light and dark) when Luke finally utters words which could crush any fans heart. Yes! the Jedi speaks about ending his very own clan.Apart from the dark words, there's a lot of patent Star Wars' destruction, Darth Vader’s demolished helmet, the Millennium Falcon in flight, a shot of General Leia, plenty of Kylo Ren kind action. From Luke Skywalker's oceanic hideout to resurgent First Order, The Last Jedi looks like a thrilling ride.Last Jedi is the eighth film in the story and the sequel to 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Ridley, Driver and Boyega return for Last Jedi, which releases on December 15. They will be joined by some of the franchise's legacy actors Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher, in her last film role.It's dark, it's menacing, it's epic and we can't wait to experience this force. December, come already!