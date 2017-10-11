GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer Shows Rey and Kylo Ren To be The Masters of This Force

Last Jedi is the eighth film in the story and the sequel to 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Ridley, Driver and Boyega return for Last Jedi, which releases on December 15.

The trailer of Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released recently and it feeds upon every Star Wars' fans expectations. After a dark and dangerous teaser, the trailer is the extension of what fans can expect from the 8th chapter of the mass-favorite franchise.

The trailer sees Rey’s training on Ahch-To with Luke Skywalker, who tells her that he’s only seen power like hers once before — and that it didn’t scare him enough. Cut to Kylo Ren, who we see piloting his fighter, only to hesitate before blasting his mother’s Resistance ship. Poe and Finn are there as well, taking on the fight against the First Order, in space and on the ground, before we wrap up by seeing Rey getting tortured by Supreme Leader Snoke, and asking Kylo to show her, "her place in all this.”

Last Jedi is the eighth film in the story and the sequel to 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Ridley, Driver and Boyega return for Last Jedi, which releases on December 15. They will be joined by some of the franchise's legacy actors Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher, in her last film role.

It's dark, it's menacing, it's epic and we can't wait to experience this force. December, come already!
