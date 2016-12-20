Stardust 2016: Amitabh Bachchan Wins Best Actor, Anushka Sharma Bags Best Actress Award

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won big at the star-studded Stardust Awards.

Held here on Monday night, the awards ceremony was attended by celebrities like Kajol, Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Richa Chadha, Diljit Dosanjh, Manisha Koirala, Sridevi and Anil Kapoor.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who won the Living Legend award at the ceremony, presented the Viewers' Choice Best Actor Male award to Amitabh, who had films like Wazir, Te3n and Pink this year.

Aishwarya handed over the Editor's Choice Best Actor Of The Year Male trophy to Shah Rukh for his act in "Fan".

"Sometimes one's best does not always answer...So, a very heartfelt thanks to Colors Sansui Stardust Awards for 'Fan' and Gaurav (one of his characters in the film). Want to work harder now," SRK tweeted on Tuesday.

Big B presented the Editor's Choice Iconic Role of the Year award to his daughter-in-law Aishwarya.

Filmmaker Omung Kumar congratulated Aishwarya, who acted in his film Sarbjit.

"You deserved it," he tweeted.

Star couple Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar gave away the Lifetime Achievement Award to the evergreen actress Rekha.

The audience got to see some Kapoor family love when actor Ranbir Kapoor and his star mother Neetu presented the Best Actor in a Supporting Role to actor Rishi Kapoor for his performance in "Kapoor & Sons".

Priyanka Chopra, who returned to Mumbai from US on Sunday, was given the Global Icon award by actress Sridevi, who was glittering in a golden suit.

Priyanka's cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra even paid a tribute to her on the stage.

"Never been so nervous in my life. Giving a tribute to my sister and the best stage performer. Can't even try and match up to her," Parineeti had tweeted a few days ago.

Parineeti wore the same sari that Priyanka sported in the film Dostana and danced to the film's hit number "Desi girl".

Other performers included Jacqueline Fernandez, Diljit and Himesh Reshammiya.

The Best Filmmaker Of The Year award went to Ram Madhvani for Neerja, a biopic on air hostess Neerja Bhanot who lost her life while saving passengers from terrorists on board hijacked Pan Am Flight 73 in September 1986.

Sonam Kapoor, who played Bhanot in the film, received the Editor's Choice Best Actress award. Her co-star Shabana, who played her mother in the biopic, bagged the Best Supporting Actor (Female) trophy. Best Actor In A Negative Role award went to Jim Sarbh for Neerja.

The Best Actress Female award was given to Anushka for Karan Johar's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil". The movie also won the Best Music Album.

Karan tweeted: "Thank you Colors, Stardust Awards and this one's for the entire team of 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'".

His friend and actress Kajol received a Special award on behalf of her husband and filmmaker Ajay Devgn for helming Shivaay.

Among other awards, Best Debut (Male) went to Anil's son Harshvardhan Kapoor, who made his acting debut in "Mirzya". His co-star Saiyami Kher shared the Best Debut Female award with Disha Patani, who featured in "M.S. Dhoni - The Untold Story".

Best Superstar Of Next Gen went to actor Varun Dhawan.

In the music category, the Best Music Director award went to Pritam for "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", Best Lyricist to Amitabh Bhattacharya for "Channa mereya" from the same film, Best Playback Singer (Male) to Arijit Singh for the same song, and Best Playback Singer (Female) to Neha Bhasin for "Jag ghoomeya" ("Sultan").

"Sultan", starring Salman and Anushka, also won the Viewers' Choice Best Film and Best Costume Design awards.

Best Choreography was given to Bosco-Caesar for Kaala chashma from "Baar Baar Dekho". Best Screenplay award was handed over to Abhishek Chaubey and Sudip Sharma for "Udta Punjab", a crime-drama film which locked horns with the Central Board of Film Certification over its release.