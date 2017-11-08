GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Stay Safe Delhi: Arjun Kapoor on Heavy Smog

Arjun had earlier shared a video of an accident which took place on a highway here. He says smog is dangerous.

IANS

Updated:November 8, 2017, 6:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is currently shooting in the capital for his upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, has asked the city to stay safe as the strong fog has engulfed it.

Arjun on Wednesday wrote on Twitter: "I'm here for a few weeks for my shoot in Delhi but it's disconcerting to see the city suffocating. We need to put politics and personal agendas aside stopping the blame game and come together to find a solution otherwise all of us are going to be affected in more ways than we realize.




The Mubarakan actor added: "As citizens, we shouldn't feel paranoid about the air we breathe. Our capital is suffering and we are all to be blamed but now is the time to right our wrongs."




"The video I posted was sent to me and as I stand and look out of the window the fear that engulfs me is that this is reality and it can happen to any of us if we aren't extremely aware and careful," he said.




He added: "The smog is dangerous long term and short term. Really hope things improve. Stay safe Delhi."




Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" also stars Parineeti Chopra and is slated to hit the screens next year.

