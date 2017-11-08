Stay Safe Delhi: Arjun Kapoor on Heavy Smog

I’m here for a few weeks for my shoot in Delhi but it’s disconcerting to see the city suffocating. We need to put politics and personal agendas aside stopping the blame game & come together to find a solution otherwise all of us are gonna be affected in more ways than we realise. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 8, 2017

I hope & pray the people who are assigned the job of finding long term solutions activately seek & put them into action soon. As citizens we shouldn’t feel paranoid about the air we breathe. Our capital is suffering & we are all to blamed but now is the time to right our wrongs. — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 8, 2017

What’s happening in Delhi is dangerous in more ways than one can imagine...I’m filming here as I type this and I’m fearing things aren’t gonna really get any better... pic.twitter.com/hvj5bcUxlN — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 8, 2017

The video i posted was sent to me & as I stand at look out of the window the fear that engulfes me is that this is reality & it can happen to any of us if we aren’t extremely aware & carful. The smog is dangerous long term & short term. Really hope things improve. Stay safe Delhi — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 8, 2017

