Steve Aoki Wants to Write Song for Little Mix

DJ-record producer Steve Aoki says he wants to collaborate with girl group Little Mix.The Cake Face hitmaker, who has worked with Louis Tomlinson, Linkin Park and Iggy Azalea in the past, says he wants to challenge himself by producing a track for the Power hitmakers, reported Contactmusic."I prefer to work with artists that don't live in the EDM world because I want to do something new. I what to challenge myself, I want to push myself and find a new script. The new album Neon Future 3 is entirely collaborations, there's a lot of surprises and a lot of genres I've not tapped into yet."Little Mix are great, they are someone I would love to work with. They are incredible singers and I love all their songs, I know all the words. They've shown diversity working with Stormzy, and that track is amazing, I 100 per cent want to see them on one of my songs," Aoki, 39, says.