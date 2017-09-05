Steve Aoki Wants to Write Song for Little Mix
DJ-record producer Steve Aoki wishes to work with the girl group Little Mix.
Image: Instagram/ Steve Aoki official
London: DJ-record producer Steve Aoki says he wants to collaborate with girl group Little Mix.
The Cake Face hitmaker, who has worked with Louis Tomlinson, Linkin Park and Iggy Azalea in the past, says he wants to challenge himself by producing a track for the Power hitmakers, reported Contactmusic.
"I prefer to work with artists that don't live in the EDM world because I want to do something new. I what to challenge myself, I want to push myself and find a new script. The new album Neon Future 3 is entirely collaborations, there's a lot of surprises and a lot of genres I've not tapped into yet.
"Little Mix are great, they are someone I would love to work with. They are incredible singers and I love all their songs, I know all the words. They've shown diversity working with Stormzy, and that track is amazing, I 100 per cent want to see them on one of my songs," Aoki, 39, says.
The Cake Face hitmaker, who has worked with Louis Tomlinson, Linkin Park and Iggy Azalea in the past, says he wants to challenge himself by producing a track for the Power hitmakers, reported Contactmusic.
"I prefer to work with artists that don't live in the EDM world because I want to do something new. I what to challenge myself, I want to push myself and find a new script. The new album Neon Future 3 is entirely collaborations, there's a lot of surprises and a lot of genres I've not tapped into yet.
"Little Mix are great, they are someone I would love to work with. They are incredible singers and I love all their songs, I know all the words. They've shown diversity working with Stormzy, and that track is amazing, I 100 per cent want to see them on one of my songs," Aoki, 39, says.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Video Of India's Defence Minister Making 'Avakaya' Pickle Is Going Viral
- Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Make Their Relationship Public at Venice Film Festival
- Star India Expected to Go All Out for India Cricket Rights Too, Eyeing Monopoly
- Xiaomi Mi A1 In Pics: Check Out The Dual-lens Camera Android One Smartphone
- Ford Endeavour Titanium 2.2 4x2 AT Review: The Value For Money Endeavour