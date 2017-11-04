Steve Carell's Children Unimpressed by His Acting

: Actor-filmmaker Steve Carell says his children - daughter Elisabeth and son John - are not impressed that their father is an actor.Carell, who is married to actress and comedienne Nancy, says their children have never religiously watched his movies and don't think he's that cool, reports etonline.com."They don't really watch anything I've done. I'm just ‘Dad'. I'm not like this actor or anything," Carell said."My son just started watching Parks and Rec. He loves it, and it's certainly akin to The Office. So he's moving in that direction but ... They're not very impressed by me."