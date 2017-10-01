GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Steven Spielberg To Executive Produce Men In Black Spin off

Steven Spielberg is on board to executive produce the Men In Black spinoff which is set for a May 17, 2019 release.

IANS

Updated:October 1, 2017, 4:22 PM IST
Los Angeles Director Steven Spielberg is on board to executive produce the Men In Black spinoff which is set for a May 17, 2019 release.

The movie is being set up with Iron Man writers Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

It will focus on new characters as opposed to Agents K and J made famous by Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, in the original.

Spielberg is set to executive produce the spinoff. He also executive produced the original trilogy.

The original Men in Black (1997) led to two sequel movies with Jones and Smith - one in 2002 and one a decade later in 2012.
