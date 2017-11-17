Steven Spielberg's The Post to Release in India Next Year

Steven Spielberg's next directorial The Post, which is presented by Reliance Entertainment and stars Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, will be releasing in India on January 12 next year.Spielberg is also producing the thrilling drama with Amy Pascal and Kristie Macisko Krieger, read a statement.The film also features an acclaimed ensemble cast including Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Rhys, Michael Stuhlbarg, Bradley Whitford and Zach Woods.The Post is about the unlikely partnership between The Washington Post's Katharine Graham (Streep), the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and an editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks).The film revolves around how Katharine and Ben race to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned three decades and four US Presidents.