Stop The Hate: Ileana D'Cruz on Cyber Bullying
A file photo of Ileana D'Cruz
Mumbai: Actress Ilena D'Cruz has urged people to put an end to the bullying culture and stop spreading hatred.
The 29-year-old actress took to Instagram where she reposted a video which highlights the surging problem of trolling people on the social media.
Ilena captioned the video, "Stop bullying. Stop the hate. If u have nothing nice to say then say nothing. #repost @hotvocals She's beautiful. Bullying needs to stop."
The clip shows various body shaming and abusive comments that appeared on the social media accounts of an Instagram
user for a period of one week.
The video also mentions that in US alone around 4,500 people commit suicide due to cyber bullying.
Last week, actress Sonam Kapoor also requested her fans and followers on Twitter not to get personal towards film
stars and other people from the industry.
