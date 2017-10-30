Stranger Things 2 Review: A Bit Underwhelming But Still The Best Halloween Binge

Ever since Duffer brothers announced the release date for the second season of Stranger Things, fans have been eagerly waiting for the Halloween weekend to come. Released on Friday, October 27, the binge-worthy series returned in its full glory, promising a darker, stranger sequel. However, the second season of the wondrous sci-fi horror show doesn't quite live up to the expectations set by the pilot season.Getting more into the answers, the story of the season takes place a year after the unfaithful opening of portal and introduction of Upside Down. It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling under the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister virus-like Shadow Demon is possessing him in his dreams, connecting him to the other dimension, even without the portal. Amidst the chaos that breaks loose is Eleven finding her real home and expanding her abilities. The first episode itself shows Eleven's return into the real Hawkins and the reason she stays away from Mike and his friends for over a year.Now key highlight in Season 2 isn't the Shadow monster (Mind Flyer) or his army of creatures (or as Dustin calls them- 'demdogs'), it's the bond that develops throughout the nine episodes. The new season brought in new characters, and that's where the disappointment begins. Out of the four new characters introduced, it's only Sean Astin's Bob that successfully makes his mark. The new kid Max and his short-tempered, evil brother Billy appear like a forceful addition, only to fill in the gap created by Eleven in the 'party of four'. There is no character development and the presence of the two step-siblings wasn't required at all.Another issue was the absence of Eleven through the major course of action. Agreed, that the gifted girl was out finding her home and family, but this emotional angle made fans miss the action Eleven is famous and required for. Though she does come in for the key task, but only in the finale. The entire 'sister' plot also seemed unnecessary though we are sure it has further implications in the seasons to come.However, not all bonds appear superficial this season. Dustin and Steve strike an adorable, sibling-like chord and we hope it stays on for more seasons. We would love to see ever-popular Harrington coach nerdy Dustin, to become the popular kid out of the AV club. Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin continues to be a wonder; his 'nougat' bond with outer-dimensional, potential demo-dog Dart was great and validates the fact that this actor is the best find of the show.Stranger Things Season 2 is indeed more cinematically appealing, and nostalgic than the first one, but when it comes to engagement and action, it fails to match up to its predecessor. So does this makes the season a failure? Absolutely not. The feel, main characters, treatment, and storyline is still binge-worthy and the season retains its freshness of the theme. The sequel appears more like an answer manual to most of the questions raised in season 1 and some unnecessary character introduction drags it, making it a little underwhelming as compared to the first season.Though nothing better to watch this Halloween than a possessed Will, a Shadow Demon and Eleven finding her own likes. The show is still one of the best Netflix's original and the ending will make you well up and eager for season 3. Also, the third season will see two of Hawkins worst nightmares combine to unleash an unfathomable terror. Our only request being more of Mike and boys with their mage El, please.