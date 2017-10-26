Stranger Things Season 2: Things To Know Before The Binge-Watch Begins

Stranger Things season 2 is almost here and fans can't keep calm to experience the mystery and thrill of Upside Down and finding out the fate of Eleven along with the four kids. The first season of Netflix's original sci-fi horror series got everyone hooked with its engaging plot and compelling cast. The entire Netflix community came to a standstill when Will got stuck in the Upside Down and rejoiced when the mission to rescue him succeeded, only to get worried again when everyone's favourite, eggos eating telekinetic girl Eleven gets trapped in the scary dimension.The second season is expected to pick up from a year after the events at Hawkins, Indiana took place. Netflix’s official synopsis for Stranger Things 2 reads as follows:"It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived."Now let's take a look at what all fans can expect from the new season- about the return of The Monster, Will's connection to the Upside Down and Eleven's fate:Showrunners and creators, brothers Matt and Russ Duffer have made it clear that they view season two as a separate series rather than a strictly continuous follow-up to season one. The duo told IGN, “These characters have changed and the audience has to sort of fill in those gaps of what went on in that year.”In the trailer released by the makers, one could see the town healing from the secrets of Hawkins Lab and Will coping up with his horrific experience in Upside Down. Noah Schnapp, who plays season one Demogorgon-bait Will Byers, could be the most important figure in the season two ensemble.Stranger Things director and executive producer Shawn Levy recently told Mashable that Will would feature prominently in the storyline, thanks to his trip to the Upside Down and the number of strange(r) things that have been happening to him since his return.“Will Byers is very much at the center of season two,” Levy said. “Noah steps up in the most staggering way. The Duffers and I, depending on who’s directing when we keep sending texts to each other going, ‘holy shit, Noah is crushing it’ and we knew he had it in him, and it’s really now to get in that moment, and put him firmly in the thick of story.”While the entire creative team and main cast from Season one have been retained, two new kids will be seen as regulars. Stepsiblings Max and Billy will join the beloved cast to either fight or become bait of Demogorgon. Max is a tough, tomboyish teenage girl, around age 13. Billy (Montgomery) is her older brother, a rebellious, edgy 17-year-old who’s rumoured to have killed someone in the past. He’s described as the kind of kid who drinks and drives a black Camaro.On the adult front, Paul Reiser will join as a Department of Energy bigwig who sweeps into Hawkins to hush up the events of season one. While Sean Astin will essay the role of an 80's nerd who grew up in Hawkins, who went to school with Will’s mom Joyce (Winona Ryder) and the local chief of police, and now manages the local Radio Shack.Another new member entering Hawkins is Brett Gelman as a disgraced journalist named Murray Bauman who now chases conspiracy theories. One of those theories will lead Bauman to Hawkins to look into a cold case that might just have to do something with the Upside Down.Eleven is definitely coming back in the world after defeating one Monster from Upside Down and getting stuck there. In a clipping released by the makers that actor Mille Bobby Brown, herself introduces, one can see how Eleven is going to come back, however, what lead her to the hole and how the world around her will treat her, remains a mystery to all.Moreover, while Eleven's return will be a joy for the boys, it'll also bring in more queries from adults and one big realisation that the door between the other dimension has opened again, bringing the looming threat of another attack.The creators have mentioned before that they have a 30-page document that answers all the questions about the Upside Down. Ross Duffer has also been quoted saying, "The plan in that second season is to get into more of those questions, like why there was only one monster and what the Upside Down is exactly.Well, there's just one more day to go before one is able to binge their way into all the impending and threatening answers. Also expected is a closure to fan-favourite Barb. Halloween never looked so exciting before! So get your feet up, bring in all the eggos (Diwali leftovers) and clear your weekends as Stranger Things Season 2 promises a darker, gloomier, mysterious return.