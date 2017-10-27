Stranger Things to Get An Aftershow

: Popular science fiction-horror web series Stranger Things will soon have an aftershow.Video streaming app Netflix has announced that it will launch Beyond Stranger Things, a post-show on which the cast, writers and producer will explore the series' behind-the-scenes stories, reports hollywoodreporter.com.All seven episodes of the aftershow will be available on Friday, which is also the same day the second season premieres on the platform.However, to avoid major spoilers, viewers are advised not to watch Beyond Stranger Things before finishing the entire season of the show.The aftershow will be hosted by Jim Rash and feature series creators Ross and Matt Duffer, executive producer and director Shawn Levy as well as stars Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard.It will also feature other cast members, including Sean Astin, Linnea Berthelsen, Natalia Dyer, Brett Gelman, David Harbour, Randy Havens, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Dacre Montgomery, Paul Reiser, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink.Beyond Stranger Things will be different from other aftershows like Talking Dead for The Walking Dead and Thronecast for Game of Thrones.Unlike them, which air following each episode of their respective shows, Beyond Stranger Things is altered by Netflix so that it will automatically play after viewers complete the final episode of season 2 of Stranger Things.Embassy Row, the production company behind Talking Dead, is set to produce the upcoming talk show, which marks Netflix's first foray into the format.