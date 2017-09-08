Stricter Laws Needed To Counter Honour Killings: Paresh Rawal

: Set for the release of his next film Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi -- on inter-caste marriage -- actor Paresh Rawal said there was a need for stricter laws to deal with honour killings in society. The film, featuring Vir Das and Payal Ghosh in the lead, is a comedy which narrates the love story of a Punjabi man and a Gujarati woman. When asked about honour killings in the name of inter- caste marriages, the actor said, "It (honour killing) happens in society. It is a bad thing that is happening. I think strict laws are needed and there is a need to strengthen our judiciary. It should be fast-tracked."He said a case should be over in six months. "Then, hopefully, slowly everything will go away. Also, there is a need for education," he said. Rawal plays the strict Gujarati father to Ghosh's character, while actor Rishi Kapoor portrays a chilled-out Punjabi father. He said the makers have deliberately chosen to depict the problems faced by a couple in an inter-caste marriage in a humorous manner to drive the point home."It is a comedy and has its emotions in place. We have shown the issues of inter-caste marriage... There is bitterness and bickering but all in a light way, not in an insulting way," Rawal said. The actor, who is known for his comic timing, said writing the script for a comedy is no cakewalk. "Writing a comedy script is a difficult thing. I think if someone is attempting a comedy and then they fail then it's understood. At the same time I think only making comedy films is not a sign of progress. There are a different kind of comedy films - some are slapstick or (laced with) buffoonery, some are in-sync with the character."Rawal, who has been a part of several superhit comedies such as Hera Pheri and Cheeni Kum, said he enjoys doingcomedy. "If the film is well written, then yes. I have enjoyed doing some films as they were well written like Andaz Apna Apna, Hera Pheri and Cheeni Kum. These films were high on the comedy quotient as the characters were creating a comic situation," he said. Directed by Sanjay Chhel, the film opens in theatres on September 15