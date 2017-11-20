The first look of Tiger Shroff from Student of The Year 2 is here and looks like he is going to play the uber-fun entrant in the sequel. The admissions are open in the college as announced by film's producer Karan Johar on Twitter. Karan wrote, "The FRANCHISE continues!!!! The college opens its doors to a new Student! @iTIGERSHROFF #StudentOfTheYear2 directed by @punitdmalhotra @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 ...."Dressed in a ripped jeans and military green jacket and his infectious smile, Tiger is said to romancing two female actors in the film.Well, it seems the students have graduated from school to college in the sequel with Punit Malhotra taking the reigns from Karan Johar. Punit, who has helmed I hate Luv Story and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, for Dharma, has a huge responsibility on his shoulders to fill in Johar's shoes.Released in 2012, Student of The Year introduced three fresh faces, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, who went on become this generation's successful actors After two consecutive failures at the box office with Munna Michael and Flying Jatt, even Tiger is looking for a solid comeback and SOTY 2 can just prove to be one.It's time to get ready for another flossy love triangle from Dharma Productions again.