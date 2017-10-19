GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SOTY Completes 5 Years; KJo and His Favourite Students Get Together To Celebrate

Karan Johar's Student Of The Year marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, three of whom have carved a niche for themselves in Bollywood.

News18.com

Updated:October 19, 2017, 4:28 PM IST
On Thursday, an excited KJo took to Twitter to share the news of his film completing 5 years in the industry.

"#5YearsOfSOTY ....a film that gave me three solid life long relationships!!!! @S1dharthM @Varun_dvn @aliaa08," he wrote.




It's a double treat for the team as the 5-year-completion coincides with the festival of Diwali and hence, they got together to mark the dual celebrations.





Alia, who is currently working on Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, expressed her gratitude and wrote, "Love you @karanjohar my father my friend.. thank you for making this day happen! Couldn't have asked for a better opening to my story :)."




She also thanked two of her favorite co-stars and friends. "And to the best boys ever! @S1dharthM @Varun_dvn so happy we started off together and were totally clueless together 😂 love you both," read the tweet.




Sidharth took to Twitter and recalled their nervousness day one of their shooting. he shared, "We shot Radha on the first day & I remember how nervous @varun_dvn, @aliaa08 & me were. SOTY will always be special. Thank You @karanjohar."




Varun, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Judwaa 2, admitted that he's still a student and thanked the three for always being by his side.







