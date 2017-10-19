SOTY Completes 5 Years; KJo and His Favourite Students Get Together To Celebrate

THE 5 YEAR SPEECH while cannot stop eating the delicious cake. 💙 #5YearsOfSOTY The man, the mentor and the director - @karanjohar celebrates with his favorite students!🎉 @s1dofficial @varundvn @aliaabhatt A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies) on Oct 19, 2017 at 3:03am PDT

#Diwali just got brighter with this magical reunion! #5YearsOfSOTY & the nostalgia doesn't stop!✨ @karanjohar @s1dofficial @aliaabhatt @varundvn

Love you @karanjohar my father my friend.. thank you for making this day happen! Couldn't have asked for a better opening to my story :) — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) October 19, 2017

And to the best boys ever! @S1dharthM @Varun_dvn so happy we started off together and were totally clueless together 😂 love you both ❤️❤️ — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) October 19, 2017

We shot Radha on the first day & I remember how nervous @varun_dvn, @aliaa08 & me were. SOTY will always be special. Thank You @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/tnJ8poFkG4 — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) October 19, 2017

Thank you guys have seen the trends and the love world over it's a very special days today. 5 years but I'm still a student @karanjohar ❤️🏃 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 19, 2017

#5YearsOfSOTY #5YearsOfVarunDhawan thank you will work harder. You guys have stood with me from the begin thank you https://t.co/s9s9PSLES6 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 19, 2017

Karan Johar's Student Of The Year marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, all three of whom have carved a niche for themselves in Bollywood.On Thursday, an excited KJo took to Twitter to share the news of his film completing 5 years in the industry."#5YearsOfSOTY ....a film that gave me three solid life long relationships!!!! @S1dharthM @Varun_dvn @aliaa08," he wrote.It's a double treat for the team as the 5-year-completion coincides with the festival of Diwali and hence, they got together to mark the dual celebrations.Alia, who is currently working on Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, expressed her gratitude and wrote, "Love you @karanjohar my father my friend.. thank you for making this day happen! Couldn't have asked for a better opening to my story :)."She also thanked two of her favorite co-stars and friends. "And to the best boys ever! @S1dharthM @Varun_dvn so happy we started off together and were totally clueless together 😂 love you both," read the tweet.Sidharth took to Twitter and recalled their nervousness day one of their shooting. he shared, "We shot Radha on the first day & I remember how nervous @varun_dvn, @aliaa08 & me were. SOTY will always be special. Thank You @karanjohar."Varun, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Judwaa 2, admitted that he's still a student and thanked the three for always being by his side.