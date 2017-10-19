SOTY Completes 5 Years; KJo and His Favourite Students Get Together To Celebrate
Karan Johar's Student Of The Year marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, three of whom have carved a niche for themselves in Bollywood.
On Thursday, an excited KJo took to Twitter to share the news of his film completing 5 years in the industry.
"#5YearsOfSOTY ....a film that gave me three solid life long relationships!!!! @S1dharthM @Varun_dvn @aliaa08," he wrote.
#5YearsOfSOTY ....a film that gave me three solid life long relationships!!!! @S1dharthM @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/gjhxwfNFF2— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 19, 2017
It's a double treat for the team as the 5-year-completion coincides with the festival of Diwali and hence, they got together to mark the dual celebrations.
Alia, who is currently working on Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, expressed her gratitude and wrote, "Love you @karanjohar my father my friend.. thank you for making this day happen! Couldn't have asked for a better opening to my story :)."
Love you @karanjohar my father my friend.. thank you for making this day happen! Couldn't have asked for a better opening to my story :)— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) October 19, 2017
She also thanked two of her favorite co-stars and friends. "And to the best boys ever! @S1dharthM @Varun_dvn so happy we started off together and were totally clueless together 😂 love you both," read the tweet.
And to the best boys ever! @S1dharthM @Varun_dvn so happy we started off together and were totally clueless together 😂 love you both ❤️❤️— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) October 19, 2017
Sidharth took to Twitter and recalled their nervousness day one of their shooting. he shared, "We shot Radha on the first day & I remember how nervous @varun_dvn, @aliaa08 & me were. SOTY will always be special. Thank You @karanjohar."
We shot Radha on the first day & I remember how nervous @varun_dvn, @aliaa08 & me were. SOTY will always be special. Thank You @karanjohar pic.twitter.com/tnJ8poFkG4— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) October 19, 2017
Varun, who is basking in the success of his recently released film Judwaa 2, admitted that he's still a student and thanked the three for always being by his side.
Thank you guys have seen the trends and the love world over it's a very special days today. 5 years but I'm still a student @karanjohar ❤️🏃— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 19, 2017
#5YearsOfSOTY #5YearsOfVarunDhawan thank you will work harder. You guys have stood with me from the begin thank you https://t.co/s9s9PSLES6— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 19, 2017
