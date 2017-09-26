Subhash Ghai, Daughter Meghna Want To Set New Standards In Film Education

: The showman of Bollywood Subhash Ghai and daughter Meghna Ghai Puri's vision is to create a state-of-the-art academic institution that sets new standards of world class education in film, media and entertainment through Whistling Woods International (WWI). They are even in talks with some government bodies to build more schools."We intend to build more schools, upon identifying the regions that have a requirement for it. For example, we are in talks with Andhra (Pradesh) government to open a film school in the state. The focus is not only on launching film schools, but also communication and media arts institute," said Subhash Ghai."The mission and vision of WWI is to be the facilitator of practical and theoretical knowledge that the students need to excel in," said the veteran filmmaker, who has entertained moviegoers with blockbusters like Khalnayak, Karz, Hero and Ram Lakhan.Meghna, who is a trained communication, advertising and marketing professional and has assisted her father in marketing his movies Pardes, Taal and Yaadein, says that WWI has always been synonymous with advancement and it will continue to be that.She also plans to take Whistling Woods to new heights and make each school the best in its domain."The vision with which WWI is going forward is to create a state-of-the-art academic institution that sets new standards of world class education in film, media and entertainment. WWI aspires to set new benchmarks when it comes to media and entertainment."The institution aims to inspire innovation and encourage creativity by leading in the field of media arts," she said.According to her, the course curriculum of WWI is structured in such a way that the school takes care of the latest inclusions in the field of cinema, music, media and communication, fashion, animation and much more.Both were present at the sixth edition of Celebrate Cinema at WWI last week.Through the platform of Celebrate Cinema, WWI provides the aspiring students with an opportunity to learn the artistic, technical and commercial aspects of the media and entertainment industry.This year's edition embarked in the presence of veteran producer Boney Kapoor, accompanied by the Mom director Ravi Udyawar and writer Girish Kohli."Celebrate Cinema is a platform to interact with the best of the industry experts and learn about the artistic, technical and commercial aspects of the media and entertainment industry."An open-for-all event for all cinema lovers and enthusiasts, aspiring filmmakers, media and fashion professionals, where one gets the opportunity to attend workshops, screenings, various contests and celebrity panel discussions," Subhash Ghai said about the concept.Meghna says that the concept of Celebrate Cinema was started in 2012 when the Indian film industry completed 100 years and it creates a platform, where everybody who loves and enjoys cinema, can celebrate this medium of art to the core, get acquainted with the latest happenings and take their passion forward.