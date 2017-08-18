Subhash Ghai Says He Won't Direct Till He's Totally Thrilled With The Story
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai says that he is not interested in directing films, unless a story thrills him.
A file photo of Subhash Ghai.
Mumbai: Filmmaker Subhash Ghai says he will not return to directing movies unless he is "totally thrilled" with a story.
Ghai last directed Kaanchi: The Unbreakable, which released in 2014.
"I shall not direct a movie till I am totally thrilled with a story which is new to me and has a meaningful issue like 'Iqbal'. God has blessed me more than I could have asked for in life," he said in a statement.
Known for films like Karz, Karma, Saudagar and Taal, he is now enjoying his role as a producer.
"Let the new generation take over and make movies for Mukta Arts. I'm happy as a producer as well as to be in the educational space," said the founder of the production house Mukta Arts Limited.
He also founded Whistling Woods International, which is a film, communication and media arts institute.
