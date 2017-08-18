GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Subhash Ghai Says He Won't Direct Till He's Totally Thrilled With The Story

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai says that he is not interested in directing films, unless a story thrills him.

IANS

Updated:August 18, 2017, 11:47 AM IST
A file photo of Subhash Ghai.
Mumbai: Filmmaker Subhash Ghai says he will not return to directing movies unless he is "totally thrilled" with a story.

Ghai last directed Kaanchi: The Unbreakable, which released in 2014.

"I shall not direct a movie till I am totally thrilled with a story which is new to me and has a meaningful issue like 'Iqbal'. God has blessed me more than I could have asked for in life," he said in a statement.

Known for films like Karz, Karma, Saudagar and Taal, he is now enjoying his role as a producer.

"Let the new generation take over and make movies for Mukta Arts. I'm happy as a producer as well as to be in the educational space," said the founder of the production house Mukta Arts Limited.

He also founded Whistling Woods International, which is a film, communication and media arts institute.
