Subhash Ghai Says He Won't Direct Till He's Totally Thrilled With The Story

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai says he will not return to directing movies unless he is "totally thrilled" with a story.Ghai last directed Kaanchi: The Unbreakable, which released in 2014."I shall not direct a movie till I am totally thrilled with a story which is new to me and has a meaningful issue like 'Iqbal'. God has blessed me more than I could have asked for in life," he said in a statement.Known for films like Karz, Karma, Saudagar and Taal, he is now enjoying his role as a producer."Let the new generation take over and make movies for Mukta Arts. I'm happy as a producer as well as to be in the educational space," said the founder of the production house Mukta Arts Limited.He also founded Whistling Woods International, which is a film, communication and media arts institute.