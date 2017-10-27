GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Suhana Khan Trolled for Looking Like 'Shah Rukh With Long Hair And Lipstick' in This Picture

SRK's daughter studies abroad but whenever she is in town, she never fails to make an appearance worth talking about. Suhana has already become a teen-icon turning the lenses of paparazzi whenever she's out even for a casual hangout.

Updated:October 27, 2017, 12:39 PM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Trolling Bollywood actresses on social media has become a trend. We have recently witnessed Priyanka Chopra, Fatima Sana Saikh, Shruti Hassan, Taapsee Pannu being mocked for different reasons. But now it seems like Twitter is in no mood to spare anyone.

On Thursday, Gauri Khan shared a picture of her daughter Suhana Khan on her social media accounts. In the photo, Suhana looks extremely gorgeous with minimal make-up and her hair open.

“Here's looking at you, kid,” Gauri captioned the image.

Here's looking at you, kid.

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on



However, the photograph did not go down well with a few Instagram users, who started trolling the 17-year-old.

While one user said that she is looking like “Shah Rukh with long hair and lipstick”, another commented “looks like Shah Rukh is wearing a wig”.

On the contrary, Suahana received a lot of appreciation for her looks on Twitter.











In earlier interviews, SRK has mentioned that Suhana aspires to be an actress. According to the actor, "Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry."

However, the actor has also made it clear that before entering the showbiz, his children need to complete their studies.


