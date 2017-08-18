Suits Season 7 Finale Episode to Make Way For Sequel

Los Angeles: The season 7 finale of TV show Suits will serve as a backdoor pilot for a potential spinoff starring Gina Torres and centred around her Suits character Jessica Pearson.The spinoff won't be a legal drama but will be set in the world of Chicago politics, reports deadline.com.The pilot will be written and executive produced by Suits creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh and executive producer Daniel Arkin. It will be directed by Anton Cropper.In the finale episode, Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams), Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) will reunite with their old boss and friend Pearson as she adjusts to her new life in Chicago.The spinoff will explore the story when she is forced to enter the world of Chicago politics, and she must rely on her legal wits to navigate the territory.Casting is about to begin for actors to play three new characters who will be featured in the backdoor pilot with the goal of them continuing on the spinoff series.Korsh did not have details about the characters because the Suits finale or spinoff pilot has not been written yet.He is planning to start writing the episode in a few days along with Arkin, reports deadline.com.Torres, an original Suits cast member, exited the series as a series regular in the season six summer finale last September. The departure stemmed from a personal request by the actress who wanted to spend more time with her family in Los Angeles as Suits is filmed in Toronto.Suits is aired in India on Comedy Central.