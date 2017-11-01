Sujoy Ghosh to Pen Marathi Film, Says Riteish Deshmukh

So I met this gentleman over coffee today & he has promised 2 write a script 4 a marathi film. @sujoy_g just tagging the producer @geneliad pic.twitter.com/8NSBKueWTx — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 31, 2017

: Actor Riteish Deshmukh says filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh has promised him that he will write a script for a Marathi movie.Riteish on Tuesday night tweeted a photograph of Ghosh, who has helmed films like Kahaani, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh and TE3N.With that, he wrote: "So I met this gentleman over coffee today and he has promised to write a script for a Marathi film. Sujoy Ghosh, just tagging the producer Genelia Deshmukh."In response, Ghosh tweeted: "Legendary producer!"Ghosh had earlier directed Riteish in the 2009 fantasy adventure film Aladin.Riteish has been actively promoting Marathi cinema of late with projects like Balak Palak and Lai Bhaari.