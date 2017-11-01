GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sujoy Ghosh to Pen Marathi Film, Says Riteish Deshmukh

Ghosh had earlier directed Riteish in the 2009 fantasy adventure film Aladin.

IANS

Updated:November 1, 2017, 6:16 PM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actor Riteish Deshmukh says filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh has promised him that he will write a script for a Marathi movie.

Riteish on Tuesday night tweeted a photograph of Ghosh, who has helmed films like Kahaani, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh and TE3N.

With that, he wrote: "So I met this gentleman over coffee today and he has promised to write a script for a Marathi film. Sujoy Ghosh, just tagging the producer Genelia Deshmukh."




In response, Ghosh tweeted: "Legendary producer!"

Ghosh had earlier directed Riteish in the 2009 fantasy adventure film Aladin.

Riteish has been actively promoting Marathi cinema of late with projects like Balak Palak and Lai Bhaari.

