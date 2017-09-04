Sundar Pichai is One of Shah Rukh Khan's Favouritest People in World

One of my favouritest ppl in the world.The very funny innovator boss man @sundarpichai graces @TEDTalksIndia.Thx man pic.twitter.com/hPby1eRFJz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 2, 2017

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is hosting TED Talks India: Nayi Soch says Google's India-born CEO Sundar Pichai is one of his favouritest people in the world.The actor, 51, described Pichai, who was present at the talk show via video, as "funny innovator boss man"Shah Rukh tweeted a photograph from TED Talks India: Nayi Soch and captioned it: "One of my favouritest people in the world. The very funny innovator boss man -- Sundar Pichai graces TED Talks India. Thanks man."TED Talks India: Nayi Soch a global first Hindi TV talk show created in partnership with TED, a non-profit organisation devoted to 'ideas worth spreading'.The show on Star Plus will feature speakers sharing big ideas in TED's signature format of short, powerful talks. This is the first time TED is collaborating with a major network and megastar to produce a TV series featuring original TED Talks in a language other than English.