Suneil Shetty Really Fit For His Age: Sidharth Malhotra
Actor Sidharth Malhotra appreciates Suneil Shetty's fitness inspite of his age. He feels great about being able to work with Suneil in his upcoming film A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky.
Actor Sidharth Malhotra appreciates Suneil Shetty's fitness inspite of his age. He feels great about being able to work with Suneil in his upcoming film A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky.
Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra says it was a pleasure for him to work with veteran talent Suneil Shetty in A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky, and finds him extremely fit at 56.
"He's one of the nicest guys to work within the industry. He is really fit for his age," Sidharth said in a statement.
Suneil essays the antagonist's part in the movie, which features Sidharth in a twin avatar.
The film's trailer only gave a hint of Suneil's character in the movie.
Talking about it, the film's co-director Raj Nidimoru said: "We really wanted him and I really liked his role. He hadn't done a film for quite a while. He was really excited when he read the script and said this is the kind of script he would like to be a part of."
Produced by Fox Star Studios, A Gentleman -- which also features Jacqueline Fernandez -- is releasing on Friday.
"He's one of the nicest guys to work within the industry. He is really fit for his age," Sidharth said in a statement.
Suneil essays the antagonist's part in the movie, which features Sidharth in a twin avatar.
The film's trailer only gave a hint of Suneil's character in the movie.
Talking about it, the film's co-director Raj Nidimoru said: "We really wanted him and I really liked his role. He hadn't done a film for quite a while. He was really excited when he read the script and said this is the kind of script he would like to be a part of."
Produced by Fox Star Studios, A Gentleman -- which also features Jacqueline Fernandez -- is releasing on Friday.