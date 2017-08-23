Suneil Shetty Really Fit For His Age: Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Sidharth Malhotra says it was a pleasure for him to work with veteran talent Suneil Shetty in A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky, and finds him extremely fit at 56."He's one of the nicest guys to work within the industry. He is really fit for his age," Sidharth said in a statement.Suneil essays the antagonist's part in the movie, which features Sidharth in a twin avatar.The film's trailer only gave a hint of Suneil's character in the movie.Talking about it, the film's co-director Raj Nidimoru said: "We really wanted him and I really liked his role. He hadn't done a film for quite a while. He was really excited when he read the script and said this is the kind of script he would like to be a part of."Produced by Fox Star Studios, A Gentleman -- which also features Jacqueline Fernandez -- is releasing on Friday.