Sunil Grover isn’t a comedian, but also a terrific actor who continues to impress us with his improvisation skills and comic timing. Often referred to as the greatest wits of all time, Sunil with his lively sense of humor has been successful at proving that being funny is indeed the best way to live.

Popular for his character Mashoor Gulati, Sunil recently performed to the peppy beats of the popular number Tu Cheez Badi Hai from the film Mohra. The song which is still known for the on-screen chemistry that Akshay Kumar shared with Raveena Tandon, would now grab everyone’s attention for the twist that Sunil has brought.

Image: A YouTube grab from the song

Sunil, who has been shooting on the sets of Sabse Bada Kalakar danced to number with Raveena. From his getup to the perfection he performs his steps, Sunil made sure he paid attention to every important detail.

While Raveena looked gorgeous in a pink/blue saree, Sunil appeared in an all-black outfit. He wore a bandana and shades to complete his look.

The song Tu Cheez Badi Hai was one of biggest chartbusters of the 1990s.

Sunil was also seen sharing the stage with Ali Asgar.

Popular on-screen jodi of Indian TV - Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover recently made headlines for their tiff.

For the uninitiated, Sunil and Kapil had a mid-air fight a few weeks back where Sharma had also physically assaulted him. Even though Sharma took to Facebook to explain that he had raised his voice on Grover for the first time in five years, the latter refused to accept his apology. Grover was quick to take to Twitter to tell the popular comedian to not act like 'god' and treat people, who aren’t as successful as him, with respect.

With Sunil and other actors of The Kapil Sharma Showf refusing to come back to the show, Sharma is facing troubles in getting the expected TRPs. If reports are anything to go by, the show’s TRPs fell following Sunil’s exit.