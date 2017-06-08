Sunil Grover to Return as Dr Mashoor Gulati for a Special Show

Post his unfortunate exit from The Kapil Sharma Show following an ugly spat with the host, Sunil Grover is returning as Dr Mashoor Gulati for a special integration programme with Salman Khan’s Tubelight. The actor will perform his solo act along with other comedians. Other artists to perform alongside Grover are former co-stars Ali Asgar, Sugandha Sugandha Mishra, and Sanket Bhosale.

According to a report in DNA, a source has been quoted saying that the channel decided to have this special episode instead of getting Salman Khan on The Kapil Sharma Show.

"The programme will also gauge if Sunil is ready to pull off a show by himself. If he does, they'll launch a comedy show with him. Discussions are on for it," the source added.

The special programme will be hosted by Aparshakti Khurrana and will feature a dance performance by actress Mouni Roy.

Preeti Simoes, the show’s producer said, "The show will be set around Mashoor Gulati’s Clinic. It will also have dance performances by the kids of Super Dancer and Sabse Bada Kalakar."

The episode is expected to air on June 18.