Sunil Grover's Coffee With D Movie Review: Live

Directed by Vishal Mishra, Coffee With D stars Sunil Grover, Zakir Husain and Anjana Sukhani in lead roles. The film's plot revolves around how Arnab, a popular news anchor, manages to get back his TRP ratings. With an expensive lifestyle and a pregnant wife to take care of, the lead can't afford to lose his job and goes to arrange an interview with Dawood Ibrahim.

The film courted controversies ever since its first trailer was unveiled. The producer and director even lodged a complaint against callers who threatened them to make changes in the film and soon after, the actor backed out of promoting his own film.

Considering the film has already created a buzz with its plot and subsequent controversies, it'll be interesting to see what's in store for the viewers. Will Sunil Grover do justice to the film riding on his shoulder? Will the 'hilarious' escapade be, in fact, a laughter ride? Kriti Tulsiani from News18.com is inside the theater to find out.

