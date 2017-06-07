Those who have been to Prague would agree that the most popular destination and the largest city of the Czech Republic would never need a brochure to sell itself. From scores of churches to palaces to parks, Gothic cathedrals and Art Nouveau buildings, Prague offers everything to ensure travellers make the most of their stay here.

So when actor Sunil Grover shared a Facebook live yesterday during his stay in Prague, it was obvious that he was least bothered about what Kapil Sharma has been busy posting on social media. Well, those who are unaware of what Kapil posted recently here’s a recap.

Kapil, who has been making multiple efforts to get Sunil back on his show, was recently asked by a fan on Twitter about the latter’s much-awaited return. To this Kapil replied, "He can come whenever he wants. i have told him many times."

Jab b unka dil kare.. I told him many times .. — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) June 4, 2017

Sunil, who is in Prague to perform with Sugandha Mishra, doesn’t look much bothered about what Kapil has been busy tweeting.

Going by his recent Facebook live, Sunil seems to be making the most of his trip.

While interacting with his fans, Sunil talks about Prague’s Karlovy Vary - which is known for its hot water springs.

As expected, Sunil infuses signature humour and style in his Facebook live. While introducing Prague, he pronounces it as P-A-R-A-A-G - to make viewers know that’s how many refer to it back in India.