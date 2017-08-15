Sunny Deol is Genuine, Strong Willed: Anupam Kher

So happy to meet one of my favourite & genuine persons in the film industry, the softhearted & Strong willed #SunnyDeol.:) #AtMumbaiAirport pic.twitter.com/mk9cTFXZgi — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 13, 2017

: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has praised actor Sunny Deol and says that he is a genuine person in Bollywood.Anupam on Sunday took to Twitter and shared a photograph of himself with Sunny from the airport, here."So happy to meet one of my favourite and genuine persons in the film industry, the soft hearted and strong willed Sunny Deol," Anupam captioned the image.Sunny and Anupam have worked in many films like ChaalBaaz, Salaakhen, Samundar, Darr, Arjun and Izzat Ki Roti among many others.On the work front, Anupam, who is currently seen on the silver screen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, will next be seen in The Accidental Prime Minister. He stars as Manmohan Singh, the economist-politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014.The film is directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and is based on 2014 similarly titled memoir by Sanjaya Baru.Sunny is all set to launch his son Karan, who is all set to make his acting debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.The film's title is inspired by Sunny's father and veteran actor Dharmendra's famous song from his film Blackmail.To be directed by the Ghayal star himself, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is a love story being shot in the exotic locales of Manali.Zee Studios has collaborated with Sunny to launch Karan. They have joined hands after the success of Gadar - Ek Prem Katha.Karan's entry into filmdom marks the onset of the third generation of Deols in Bollywood. His grandfather Dharmendra is regarded as one of the best actors that Hindi filmdom has seen.