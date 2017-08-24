Sunny Deol Says It's Important to Highlight Relevant Issues

His upcoming film Poster Boys is set around the topic of vasectomy and actor Sunny Deol says it is essential to highlight relevant issues in an entertaining way through cinema.Poster Boys is inspired by a real life incident about three porters who found their pictures on a poster advertising vasectomy."There are so many things that are supposed to be a taboo in the society but it's happening for years and years. Ten years ago, nobody would have thought of it as a film."These ideas keep cropping up as and when society and cinema evolve and things change around us. It is important to highlight issues that are relevant in society, it needs to be tackled," said Deol in an interview.The actor, who ruled the industry in the '90s with action films such as Ghayal, Ziddi, Damini and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, believes cinema has the power to make people think about issues that are often brushed under the carpet."People go to theatres for entertainment and if they get the message as well, then that's good. Cinema has been a reflection of society and it works otherwise as well."The Ghayal star says his intention is to always give his best to every film he does."We do our best when we are shooting for a film and once the work is done we don't know if we have got it right or not. But we always try to be right and we are fortunate that what we did with Poster Boys, has brought us positive feedback."The film is a remake of the 2014 Marathi hit Poster Boys which Shreyas Talpade had produced and acted in. It marks the directorial debut of Talpade in Bollywood."I have not seen the Marathi film so I don't know what the actors and the characters do, it's all new to me. I did not want to see the original film as subconsciously there are things that stay with you. I wanted to bring my own take to it along with the vision of the director."Sunny, 60, does not follow Marathi cinema but found the idea of the film interesting."I don't follow films much. When I heard the idea of Poster Boys, I found it very interesting and I wanted to do it. It is a situational comedy, it may be painful for the three men but for others it's a funny moment."The comedy-drama film also features Bobby Deol and Shreyas in the lead and is set to release on September 8.