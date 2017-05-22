Sunny Deol Shares Son Karan Deol's Photo From His First Day at Shoot

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol has started shooting for his debut film and like any other father, Sunny is unable to contain his excitement. The actor took to Twitter to share the news of his son's debut film with a photo and captioned it as, "Started #palpaldilkepaas .. Karan's first day at shoot.. can't get enough.. my boy has grown big #love #actor #life"

Titled Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, the film marks the debut of Karan in Bollywood along with another new entrant. The film is being helmed by Sunny himself and will be produced by Dharmendra. The film will be a love story that will be extensively shot in Manali. The film’s first teaser was released in February over Valentine’s Day. From the look of the teaser, we can expect the film to be high on romance.

Karan is the third generation from the Deol clan to enter the film business as an actor and we can see why Sunny is so excited To launch his son. While we can't comment upon the young Deol's acting chops right now, but going by his looks the lad surely looks charming.