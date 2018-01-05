Sunny Deol to Star in the Debut Film of Dimple Kapadia's Nephew Karan Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia is all set to make his debut alongside none other than Sunny Deol. The son late actress Simple Kapadia, Karan is a huge fan of Sunny and is excited to have him as his co-star. The film will be directed by Behzad Khambata and the debut actor will play a 26-year-old boy trying to find his way in the world.Confirming the news of Sunny starring in Karan's debut film, the producer of the project Tony D'Souza told Mumbai Mirror, "It's very different from his current lot of films, including Poster Boys and Yamla Pagla Deewana 3 and takes him back to the action genre. He is in the forces and will start shooting by the end of this month."Well, rumor has it that Dimple might just make a cameo appearance in the film and if that happens it will be after 28 years that Sunny and Dimple will be sharing screen space.A few months ago a video of Sunny and Dimple holding hands on a secret foreign vacation went viral on social media, reigniting rumors of their age-old romance.The two actors have worked together in films like Aag Ka Gola, Narasimha, and Arjun.Akshay Kumar is also rumored to make an appearance in Karan's first film.